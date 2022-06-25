Bajwa lauds armed forces’ proficiency

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has exalted the role of armed forces in tackling national security challenges proficiently.

The COAS on Friday addressed the participants of the 51st PN Staff Course at the Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. Upon arrival at the college, he was received by PNWC Commandant Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan.

The COAS laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument. He dilated on geostrategic environment, national security challenges and response measures. He underscored that the Pakistan Navy’s history was studded with glorious traditions of valour and sacrifices.

He emphasized that the Pakistan Navy was a formidable force defending the maritime frontiers of the country and always lived up to the expectations of the nation. He appreciated the quality training imparted by the PNWC to the officers of Pakistan armed forces and friendly countries.