Animated series ‘Team Muhafiz’ kicks off on Geo

KARACHI: The waiting hours are over as the animated series, “Team Muhafiz,” co-produced by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and Geo Media Network, will be aired on Saturday on Geo TV at 6pm, and Geo News at 7pm, and it will be aired on Sunday on Geo Kahani and Geo Super.

In the series, the country will be shown thwarting the conspiracies of the enemies, while the children will be taught how to deal with the social problems. “Team Muhafiz” is the story of enthusiastic young people, who struggle to fulfill their dreams and know how to stand against the evil.

The makers of “Team Muhafiz” claimed that the story closely relates to the social events happening in Pakistan, while the main song of the series, “Dil Fatah Kareein” has been winning hearts of the audience since it was released. The song has been sung by Soch Band, Karakoram and Young Stiners, while the lyrics have been penned by Asim Raza and Adnan Dhowal.

The song, adorned with mesmerising music, has been viewed by millions of users on YouTube so far, and everyone is eager to see the story of the series on screen. The emerging actress of the showbiz industry, Dananir Mubeen, actors Wahaj Ali, Ahsan Khan, Syed Shafaat Ali, Adil Khan, Nayyar Ejaz, Sajal Ali, Nimrah Rafique and others are associated with this project.