PAC recovers over Rs612bn in over three years

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has made a recovery of Rs612.25 billion in over three years from December 2018, to May 2022.The office of the Auditor-General of Pakistan has shared the information with the PAC Secretariat.
The PAC has recovered Rs537.510 billion in last three years from December 2018 to December 2021.New PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan has lauded this unprecedented achievement and praised the efforts of members and staff under Rana Tanveer Husain.He says only an unbiased and non-political accountability process can bring this nation together and restore the public faith to parliament.
