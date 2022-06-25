Ayaz urges Maulana Chitrali to join govt benches

ISLAMABAD: Power Minister and former National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday attempted to lure the lone Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) MNA, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, to join government benches if he wants to get funds for his constituency. Speaking on a point of order, Ayaz said Maulana Chitrali, who was sitting on opposition benches, should come to treasury benches so that the finance minister could be requested to give something for the people of his constituency.

“My friend Maulana Chitrali should decide whether his seat is dearer or his voters,” he said and pointed out that all members of the MMA were sitting on this side (govt benches) whereas Chitrali alone was occupying a seat on the opposition benches.

Addressing Shahida Akhtar Ali of the JUIF, he said they were undecided over moving the reference against Maulana Chitrali because he was a friend of everybody. “Once he comes to this side (government benches), we will fulfill the promise made by Miftah Ismail,” he said.

Maulana Chitrali wanted to speak on a point of personal explanation but was not given the floor. It may be pointed out that he, deviating from the policies of the JUIF which is a government ally, has been criticizing the coalition government.