Saturday June 25, 2022
Halep out of Bad Homburg on eve of Wimbledon

By AFP
June 25, 2022

BERLIN: Simona Halep’s Wimbledon hopes suffered a blow Friday when she withdrew from the semi-finals of the WTA tournament in Bad Homburg with a neck injury.

Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, was forced out of the grass-court tournament in Germany on the eve of Wimbledon, which starts Monday.

