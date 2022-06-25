Pak cricketers leave others behind on success ratio

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have left even India behind on the success ratio achieved in international cricket for the season 2021-2022 with a wobbling winning ratio of 75 percent.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja during his media talk Friday highlighted achievement of the national cricketers in the international arena since he took over the reins of the cricket board.

“Pakistan’s success ratio has been overwhelming as it has crossed seventy five percent, more than any other cricket-playing nation including India that usually play most of their matches at home,” Ramiz said.

In a season that started in September (since the time Ramiz Raja took over), Pakistan played 24 matches and won 18, losing four and drawing the other two. The total success ratio of the national team is 75 percent, more than any other team in the world. India comes next as the team played 32 matches, won 22, and lost nine, and drew the remaining one. India’s success ratio is 68.75.

Surprisingly, Afghanistan occupy the third spot, winning 13 out of 19 they played and losing the remaining. South Africa come next, winning 19 of the 28 matches the team played and losing nine others. Australia occupy the fifth spot in the success ratio chart, winning 20 of the 30 matches they played, losing seven and drawing the other three. Australia’s success ratio is 66.67.

Ireland, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and West Indies come next on the ladder. All have less than a 60 percent winning ratio.

Commenting on the team’s progress, Ramiz said that the national team has progressed by leaps and bounds during the last eight months. The moment Pakistan defeated India fair and square in the World Cup T20 opener, the Pakistan team becomes a hotcake around the world.

“We now have a team under the leadership of Babar Azam. Fans around the world wait for months to see the Greenshirts in action. We have been receiving an unprecedented response from everywhere and on every front. Be it from a cricketing angle or from the commercial point of view, there is no matching Pakistan. The credit definitely goes to the entire team. Babar Azam’s ability to lead the team has seen tremendous progress.

“He is fully in charge and calling all the shots. He has grown in confidence and has performed outstandingly as a player and as a captain. The team under him is giving a united look.”