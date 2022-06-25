Taiwan general charged

TAIPEI: A retired Taiwanese general and another senior officer were indicted on Friday for their involvement in developing a spying network for China, prosecutors said. Taipei and Beijing have spied on each other since the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949, when the losing Nationalist side fled to the island.

The major general, identified by his family name Chien, and a retired lieutenant colonel surnamed Wei were charged with violating the national security law, said the Taipei District Prosecutors Office.