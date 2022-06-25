Waterless Khairpur

Water supply management in Nathan Shah, Khairpur, has been an issue since as early as 2009; however, it became more severe from January 2022. People have to stay up late at night waiting for line water, which can arrive anytime between 2am and 4am. If they forget to fill up their water tanks, they have to wait another two days in order to do so.

On top of dealing with no supply of water, people have to tackle the consequences of rising inflation – the prices of petrol and food items are already out of people’s budget. It then makes it difficult for them to spend money on water tankers. The country is already going through water shortages, and the government should take effective steps to resolve it.

Sajid Ali Naich

Khairpur