‘Mastermind’ of checkpost attack in Chitral arrested

CHITRAL: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the mastermind of the attack on cops in Urson checkpost a few days back in which one cop had embraced martyrdom.
“Yes, we have arrested the accused and will share more details after completion of the investigation,” District Police Officer, Lower Chitral, Sonia Shamrooz told reporters here.
A cop, Arbab, had embraced martyrdom when unidentified persons opened fire at a checkpost a few days back.
MINGORA: The district administration on Thursday launched an operation to curb illegal constructions, encroachments,...
HANGU: A teenager was killed and the house was partially damaged when a dud shell exploded in the Mamozai area in the...
MIRANSHAH: Provincial Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Muhammad Iqbal Khan Wazir handed over food...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief on Thursday said the Counter-Terrorism Department and all other wings of...
PESHAWAR: Gulzar Khan of daily Jang and Rasool Dawar of Geo were elected unopposed as president and general secretary...
PESHAWAR: The Rescue 1122 have dispatched ambulances to three border points to help the victims of earthquake in...
