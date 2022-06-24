‘Mastermind’ of checkpost attack in Chitral arrested

CHITRAL: The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the mastermind of the attack on cops in Urson checkpost a few days back in which one cop had embraced martyrdom.

“Yes, we have arrested the accused and will share more details after completion of the investigation,” District Police Officer, Lower Chitral, Sonia Shamrooz told reporters here.

A cop, Arbab, had embraced martyrdom when unidentified persons opened fire at a checkpost a few days back.