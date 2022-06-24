AFP’s educational course concludes

ISLAMABAD: The educational course of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) concluded Thursday here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex.
The closing ceremony of the five-day course was held and Maj Gen (r) Muhammad Akram Sahi, president AFP and vice president Asian Athletics Association was the chief guest who distributed certificates among the participants of course.
