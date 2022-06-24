 
close
Friday June 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

AFP’s educational course concludes

By Our Correspondent
June 24, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The educational course of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) concluded Thursday here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

The closing ceremony of the five-day course was held and Maj Gen (r) Muhammad Akram Sahi, president AFP and vice president Asian Athletics Association was the chief guest who distributed certificates among the participants of course.

Comments