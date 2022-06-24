Hasnain hopes to get back to international cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain expressed his confidence that after getting permission to bowl again he would soon be back in action.

Talking to media in Lahore, Hasnain said that the modified bowling action created no trouble for him and he would again be at his very best. He said: “I had a hard time during the ban, but I accepted it which turned out to be rewarding. I have worked hard with the coaches at the National High Performance Center on the new action and I am now fully focused on my bowling.

“I never felt like I would never be able to play again. I always thought positively that I would come back after clearing the action. Bowling coach Omar Rashid has been very supportive during my action modification process,” the fast bowler said.

Hasnain said that due to the new bowling action his speed had not reduced.

“I am practicing now. My first goal is to get back to the Pakistan team as soon as possible. I have many favourite bowlers and learn by watching everyone on them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire have completed the overseas signing of Pakistan fast bowler Muhammad Hasnain for the final six matches of the Insurance County Championship.