Major folly

This refers to the letter ‘Policy of revenge’ (June 23) by Anas A Khan. It was a major blunder by the PTI government to subsidize petrol prices by ignoring the disastrous implications of this decision. Striking a loan agreement with the IMF was more important than providing a temporary relief to ordinary people.

However, it is not true that the PTI had laid down landmines for the next government. Up till the last moment (the day of the vote), the party leadership believed that the vote of no-confidence would not be held.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad