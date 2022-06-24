When it rains

Wednesday evening in Karachi witnessed the first rainfall which continued for around 30 minutes. But this short period was enough to bring the lives of residents to a standstill. As soon as it started to rain, coupled with strong winds, K-Electric shut down the power supply in different parts of the city. On the streets, the poor sewerage system collapsed and couldn’t drain rainwater. In many areas, traffic remained stuck partly due to broken roads.
Do the people of Karachi deserve to be deprived of basic facilities? Why do the authorities continue to neglect the largest city of the country? Every department that is involved in such gross negligence should be held accountable. Karachi residents should not face such high levels of inconvenience after every rainfall.
Ashfaq Sharif
Karachi
