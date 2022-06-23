Pak Haj mission, IDB sign MoU on sacrificial animals

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Haj Mission in Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Development Bank of Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the provision of sacrificial animals on behalf of Pakistani pilgrims.

According to the MoU, the Islamic Development Bank of Saudi Arabia will make arrangements for sacrificial animals for the Pakistani pilgrims performing Haj under the government’s regular scheme as Islamic injunctions, while the charges of the sacrifice have been reduced from 849 riyals to 809 riyals.

Director General Haj Abrar Mirza, Director Haj Sajid Manzoor Asadi and officials of the Bank were present at the MoU signing.Director Haj Sajid Asadi said the facility would be provided to intending pilgrims who had already deposited money for the sacrifice with Haj expenses. However, the Islamic Bank agreed that the facility would also be extended to the pilgrims who would deposit 809 riyals by the 5th of Zul Hajj.Meanwhile around 26,000 intending Pakistani pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia and more than 14,000 Pakistanis have so far reached Makkah after completing their stay in Madinah.