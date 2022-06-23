KP govt introduces e-summary system

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced Summary Automation System (e-summary system) for the provincial departments. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan formally launched the system at a ceremony here at Chief Minister's House on Wednesday, said a handout.

Cabinet members Atif Khan, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shaukat Ali Yousufzai, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, and other relevant officials attended the event. The participants were briefed about the features, workflow and other important aspects of the newly introduced system.

It was informed on the occasion that the e-summary system was the first such initiative in the country and thus KP has become the first province to introduce the system in the government departments.

Briefing about the important features of the system, it was informed that all the activities related to the summaries, including the creation of summary, process, approval and review would be carried out through Automation System. The chief minister directed the officials to ensure the implementation of the system.