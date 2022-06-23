Passenger jet catches fire while landing at Miami airport

MIAMI: Investigators were headed to Miami on Wednesday after a passenger jet’s landing gear collapsed and it caught fire as it touched down at the US city’s international airport, forcing more than 100 people to flee the burning and mangled aircraft.
Three people were hospitalized after the crash of Red Air Flight 203 late on Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade fire officials, but no deaths or serious injuries have been reported among those on board.
Dramatic video footage showed people being evacuated from the McDonnell Douglas MD-82 aircraft, lying askew on the runway with its nose crumpled as thick black smoke billows from its body.
