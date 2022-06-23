‘Shocking level’ of indiscriminate violence in Ukraine: MSF

GENEVA: Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said medical data and patient accounts to its staff in Ukraine show a shocking lack of effort to spare and protect civilians caught up in hostilities.

"The war in Ukraine is being conducted with an outrageous lack of care to distinguish and protect civilians," MSF said in a statement, pointing out that more than 40 percent of the wounded on the train were elderly people and children.

They came in with blast wounds, traumatic amputations, shrapnel and gunshot wounds, it said. "This points to a lack of respect for civilian protection which is a serious violation of international humanitarian law."

Between March 31 and June 6, MSF said it had medically evacuated 653 patients by train from war-affected areas in eastern Ukraine to hospitals in safer parts of the country. During the 20- to 30-hour journey, many of the patients shared their experiences with the staff.