Polls can’t bring real revolution, says Shuja

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has reiterated that elections have neither resulted in bringing about revolution in any society nor can one brought about in Pakistan through polls.
Talking to media here, Shujauddin Sheikh expressed joy and satisfaction over the agreement displayed by all Islamic schools of thought over a unanimous translation of the Holy Quran, terming it very important step for realising the dream of religious harmony in the country. He lauded the efforts of an Islamic educational organisation namely Ilm Foundation which had been working on bringing out a unanimous Urdu translation of Holy Quran for past few years, saying this translation would soon become part of the syllabus of all seminaries in the country. He urged upon media to play the role of watchdog of country’s geographical and ideological boundaries in real sense. He stressed the need for promoting the spirit of mutual cooperation towards good deeds for the goal of Islamisation in Pakistan.
LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Punjab Najaf Iqbal visited the examination centres here on Wednesday.During the...
LAHORE:The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation and Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of...
LAHORE:A book based on the research of Dr Ayesha Azeem titled “Mashaheer K Khatut Banaam Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi” has...
LAHORE:National Commission on the Rights of Child conducted a one-day consultative meeting on the promotion and...
LAHORE:Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has inaugurated a state-of-the-art library...
LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Ittehad Chairman Chaudhry Aurangzaib on Wednesday led a rally to protest the blasphemous...
Comments