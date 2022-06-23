Secretary visits examination centres

LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Punjab Najaf Iqbal visited the examination centres here on Wednesday.
During the inspection, they visited the cluster centres of examination of Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University. He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Boards Dr Rehana Ilyas and Additional Secretary establishment Khalid Pervez.
Secretary Higher Education instructed the examination staff to wear their appointment cards around their necks and ordered Controller of Examinations that if any mobile phone was found in the possession of the examination staff member during the examination, the member should be immediately removed from the examination duty and strict action should be taken against him, he ordered.
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has reiterated that elections have neither resulted in bringing about...
LAHORE:The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation and Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition of...
LAHORE:A book based on the research of Dr Ayesha Azeem titled “Mashaheer K Khatut Banaam Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi” has...
LAHORE:National Commission on the Rights of Child conducted a one-day consultative meeting on the promotion and...
LAHORE:Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has inaugurated a state-of-the-art library...
LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Ittehad Chairman Chaudhry Aurangzaib on Wednesday led a rally to protest the blasphemous...
Comments