Secretary visits examination centres

LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Punjab Najaf Iqbal visited the examination centres here on Wednesday.

During the inspection, they visited the cluster centres of examination of Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University. He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Boards Dr Rehana Ilyas and Additional Secretary establishment Khalid Pervez.

Secretary Higher Education instructed the examination staff to wear their appointment cards around their necks and ordered Controller of Examinations that if any mobile phone was found in the possession of the examination staff member during the examination, the member should be immediately removed from the examination duty and strict action should be taken against him, he ordered.