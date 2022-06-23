Food sector uplift linked to academia, industry linkage

LAHORE:The Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) and Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition (FSHN) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, jointly organised a meeting on “Academia Industry Research Drive for Food Sector & Food Innovation Competition” here in City Campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Chairman Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig co-chaired the meeting and sought suggestion/technical inputs from the stakeholders regarding food sector challenges and development opportunities and possible scientific solutions to resolve food industry issues and challenges facing in Pakistan. HEC distinguished Professor of Biotechnology and Pakistan Agriculture Research Council former Chairman Prof Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik was a guest of honour, Chairman Department of Food Sciences Dr Sanaullah Iqbal, Director ORIC Dr Farhan Jamil and number of representatives from food industries, food technologists and UVAS faculty members were present.

Speaking on occasion, Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig said that conducting of research in academia is very much important for enhancing of food production, processing, value addition and export which is key source of increasing socioeconomic development of country. He stressed on the need to promote applied research and academia & industry linkages for the uplift of food sector. He said Pakistan Science Foundation was willing to provide technical and financial support to address food sector issues.

Prof Kausar Abdullah said that research of UVAS scientist was a beneficial to boost food especially poultry and dairy industry in Pakistan. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that UVAS was in the top five institution of Pakistan working closely with livestock, poultry, dairy and food industries in Pakistan.