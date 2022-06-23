State land worth Rs31m retrieved on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman, 90 Kanal and nine marla state land worth Rs31.32 million was retrieved from illegal occupants in the Jhang District.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, the spokesman said that the involvement of the ombudsman office in the renewal of rent contracts of 581 shops of municipal committee Mandi Bahauddin had resulted in the yearly collection of Rs44.46 million rent.

In another development, the provincial ombudsman interacted to resolve the 28-year-old issue of the US-based Jawad Nasrullah by transferring the ownership of his one Kanal plot of Rs12 million to legal heirs, the spokesman added.

Alongside, the monthly rent of shops erected on hundreds of Kanal state land in 18-Hazari Tehsil, Jhang District had been assessed on the orders of the ombudsman office which will give the government an annual benefit of Rs7.56 million in terms of monthly rent.

The ombudsman office also moderated to give the possession of two Kanal and three marla land worth about Rs9 million to the complainant Muhammad Ajmal of Rajanpur. The encroached upon portion was also retrieved on the complaint of Ghulam Abbas of Rajanpur, the spokesman concluded.