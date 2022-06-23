Police launch mounted patrol in Islamabad

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have introduced equestrian squads for patrolling in various areas where vigilance through vehicles is not possible.

Following the directions from Inspector General of Police (Islamabad) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the mounted patrolling squads have been introduced which would ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens through effective patrolling.

These squads would patrol in unpaved areas, hiking trails and hilly areas where patrolling of vehicles including Eagle and Falcon squad is not possible.

Meanwhile, the IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all field officers to ensure crackdown against criminal elements and land mafia. He said that effective strategies should be adopted to curb their activities and security of citizens to be ensured.

The IGP also directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security and high vigilance in the city to eradicate crime and ensure effective crackdown against drug pushers as well.

The IGP asked for a comprehensive strategy for improvement in the law and order situation, protection of the lives and properties of the public, timely justice and fight against crimes.

He asked police officials to take effective steps to control crime and adopt professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people. He said no laxity would be tolerated in providing security to people.