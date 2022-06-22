Hamza using state machinery to win bypolls: Qureshi

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed concern over 'rigging' in Punjab bypolls on Tuesday and said the Punjab government was harming the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s dignity and Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz could do anything to protect his post.

In a press conference with PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Hammad Azhar, the former foreign minister said that the Punjab government was using its machinery before the bypolls and CM Hamza had told 14 DPOs that his future was connected with the byelections. Qureshi claimed the Punjab CM had directed Special Branch officers to monitor their candidates' movement and conversations and they were harassing people who were supporting the PTI candidates.

The former FM said meetings were being arranged by Hamza Shehbaz at the level of the Union Council to change loyalties. He said that according to the principle of the Election Commission, no development work was allowed in the constituency before the elections and in this regard the ECP also issued a press release on June 9 but development works were in progress, adding that he had also sent a video to the ECP. “I want to ask the ECP why they are silent over these development works while they claim to be neutral,” he said.

Taking immediate notice of PTI’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s news conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja on Tuesday sought a report from the provincial election commissioner regarding his allegations of election code violations.

According to ECP sources, Chief Election Commissioner ordered the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab to submit a report within 24 hours on PTI leader’s allegations. “Strictest action under the law should be taken if any violation of the code of conduct was found in 19 other constituencies including Multan. The Provincial Election Commissioner should immediately inform the Chief Election Commissioner about all the related developments,” sources said.