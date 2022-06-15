Punjab bypolls: ECP strictly bans use of govt resources

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has warned of stern action against the federal and provincial governments if their resources, including helicopters and other means of transport, are employed in the upcoming bypolls on 20 Punjab Assembly seats.

The user of the resources and the provider both would be liable to punitive action, said the ECP sources while talking to The News. In the aftermath of the ECP’s decision, the deposed prime minister and chairman PTI Imran Khan will not be allowed to use the KP government’s helicopter, transport and any other resources for the next month’s Punjab byelections.

Incidentally, Imran has been using helicopters authorised to the provincial chief minister in addition to transport, accommodations and other facilities liberally of the KP government ever since he was ousted from the PM's office.

In the Punjab, polls will take place in 20 provincial constituencies, which fell vacant after the ECP de-seated the lawmakers belonging to PTI for voting against the party’s line during the election of the chief minister Punjab.

The PMLN has awarded the party tickets to the de-seated members for the bypolls while the PTI has fielded other candidates for 18 out of twenty constituencies. The bypolls are crucial for the fate of the PMLN-led provincial government.

Well-placed political sources said that the alliance between PTI and PMLQ Chaudhary Pervez Elahi faction would be in trouble if the alliance lost the bypolls on those seats. In this scenario, Pervez Elahi will lose the Speakership of the Punjab Assembly. PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif will spearhead the election campaign for bypolls to be held on July 17. She will address public gatherings in all the constituencies and tentatively visit every constituency during the campaign.

The sources said political stalwart Jehangir Khan Tarin’s role in by-elections will be equally significant. He has already started his work as most of the de-seated members belonged to his group in the PTI.

The PTI has announced its Chairman Imran Khan will lead the party’s campaign and address public rallies in the areas where the by-elections will take place. Interestingly, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Imran have not come face to face in any of the election campaign since August 2018. The ECP has restricted the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, advisers, special assistants and any other public office holder from taking part in the campaign for the by-elections. The detailed instructions were issued by the ECP last week.