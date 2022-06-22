Bid to smuggle Leopard Gecko Lizards to China foiled

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife department foiled a bid to smuggle Leopard Gecko Lizards to China, an official said on Tuesday.
“We have arrested two smugglers after recovering as many as 15 Gecko Leopard Lizards from a car on Karakoram Highway,” Divisional Wildlife Officer Taimur Shah told reporters here. He said that a team of the Wildlife Department intercepted the car near Khatain-da-Galla and arrested Amjad Hussain Shah and Assad Mahmood, the residents of Abbottabad and Haripur, respectively.
“Both the arrested persons confessed to have been involved in the smuggling of such exotics and indigenous species internationally,” Shah said. He added that the accused were arrested under the Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015 and would further be penalised accordingly.
The official said that the Gecko Leopard Lizard a native to rocky dry grasslands and deserts regions of Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, India and Nepal. “This indigenous species used in the medicines of cancer and HIV/AIDS and such other diseases and found in Havalian, Haripur, Darband, and Torghar areas in the Hazara division,” he added.
He said that China was one of the biggest international markets for the Gecko Leopard Lizard and its price per gram was up to $ 1000. “The monetary value of the seized consignment is estimated to be up to Rs300 million in the international market,” Shah said. The official said that GLL has become a popular pet and because of its extensive captive-breeding it was sometimes considered as the first domesticated species among the lizard family.
HARIPUR: Three persons were killed and two others injured in different parts of the district, police said here on...
BATKHELA: A woman and a man were killed in an apparent honour-related incident in the Kam Agrah area in Malakand...
PESHAWAR: The KP government representatives offered Saudi businessmen to benefit from investment opportunities in the...
Islamabad: Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed has approved a...
Islamabad: The Out-Patient Departments and wards of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences remained closed all...
Islamabad: The Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division of the National Institute of Health Tuesday...
Comments