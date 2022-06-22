Taekwondo squad off to Korea for Asian events

KARACHI: Pakistan taekwondo squad on Tuesday left for South Korea via Dubai to feature in the 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi and the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022.

The touring party will begin its tour by taking part in training sessions on June 22. The Asian poomsae event will get underway at Chuncheon City on June 23 while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will be held from June 24-27. The 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship is scheduled to be played from June 27.

Before their departure here at Jinnah International Airport, the kukkiwon coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea said that Pakistani players are highly talented and keen learners as well. “They have worked hard and undergone rigorous training for the Asian events and are also mentally and physically fit and will pull off the desired performance to make it to the victory podium”, Seongoh Choi said.

South Asian Games gold medalist Haroon Khan said that it is a matter of pride for them to represent the country at the international events.

“All players are upbeat and want to pull off the desired results for the country,” Haroon said.

COAS G-1 Championship gold medallist Hamza Saeed said that the best international outfits and players would be involved in the event and Pakistan would do its best.

Female athletes Flower Zaheer and Fatima-Tuz-Zehra said that participation in these events would help players gain experience and also secure international exposure and hone their skills.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation's (PTF) president Lt Col (retd) Waseem Janjua said that their players' participation in the 10-day training and coaching camp in Iran earlier this month, would be instrumental in the team's good performance.