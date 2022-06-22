Construction banned near banks of River Swat water courses

PESHAWAR: District Administration Swat under section 144 has banned construction of all types near banks of River Swat.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner said that strict action would be taken against those flouting the orders of district administration.

The decision to this effect has been taken after finding that construction near river bank and other water courses have negatively impacting efforts to protect population and property during flooding season.

In another notification, district administration has banned closing of roads, protest, rallies and public gathering within limits of the district. Anyone found guilty of violation would be dealt under PPC 188.