Benazir Bhutto’s 69th birth anniversary marked in KP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders arranged functions on Tuesday here in the city and other parts of KP to mark the 69th birth anniversary of the party late chairperson and two-time prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Speaking at one such event, the party leader Humayun Khan has said his party’s leadership was following Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy to pull the country out of the existing economic and political instability.

He said party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chairman Asif Ali Zardari were following the principles and ideology of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for true democracy in the country.

The PPP leader said the country needs Benazir Bhutto’s ideology in the face of existing economic and political instability. Humayun Khan paid rich tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for sacrificing her life for the restoration of democracy and the fundamental rights of the people.

Meanwhile, the PPP divisional president, Liaquat Shabab, general secretary, Ibrar Khan Nehqi and information secretary, Tariq Rahim offered tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for the services she played for the restoration of democracy, people’s rights and better future of the country.

The PPP Lawyers Forum celebrated its birth anniversary by cutting a cake in the Peshawar Bar Association office. The president of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lawyers Forum, Gulab Shah, PPP leaders, Khwaja Yawar Naseer, Tilla Mohammad, Zulfiqar Afghani, Tariq Rahim and others paid glowing tributes to Shaheed leader.

They pledged to follow her principles and render every sacrifice for the restoration of democracy and the fundamental rights of the people.

Former office-bearers of the People’s Students Federation and ideological workers of the PPP celebrated the birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at the party’s Provincial Secretariat. The PPP senior leaders and activists from various parts of the province attended the function.

The speakers reiterated the commitment to render every sacrifice to fulfil the mission of their leaders. The participants cut a cake and offered dua for the departed souls of the party leaders.

Those present at the occasion vowed to strengthen the party and work for the restoration of true democracy and the fundamental rights of the people.