Palatial houses

This refers to the article ‘Dead capital’ (June 20) by Azwar Muhammad Aslam. His proposal for high-rise buildings in city centres instead of single-storey houses in places like G-6/1, Islamabad, is not tenable. It may be desirable to consider whether to have single- or double-storey houses or high-rise buildings while building a new residential town or developing an area, but it is not advisable to demolish existing houses and shops and build high-rise buildings. Unlike Hong Kong and Japan, Pakistan does not have a scarcity of land to justify high-rise buildings. Also, our people do not like to live in pigeon holes and prefer a small two-room house with an open courtyard.
It is a misconception that high-rise buildings will save land space. Every resident of an apartment will need parking space for cars and motorcycles. More open space will be required for parks and playgrounds for children and adults. High-rise buildings in city centres with no factories or other avenues of employment in the vicinity will create urban slums.
Abdul Majeed
Islamabad
