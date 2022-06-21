Ayaz Sadiq slams president for returning bills

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on floor of the National Assembly on Monday while strongly condemning second-time return of the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 maintained that the PTI leadership cannot be allowed to run country and institutions at its desire.

Condemning return of the two bills passed by joint sitting of Parliament, ex-Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said it is unfortunate that the President does not act according to Constitution and law. “He is President of the country and will have to stop taking dictations from his party leadership,” he said.

The National Assembly also continued debate on the federal budget as the government members furnished proposal for providing relief to the masses and for revenue generation while the opposition member Hussain Elahi from PMLQ criticised the government for for increase in prices of essential commodities and electricity and gas tariffs.

Speaking on a point of order, prior to start of debate, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the PTI chairman cannot be allowed to run country as per his desires as he has been trying to do so in his nearly four-year tenure during which his government secured Rs27,000 billion loans as compared to Rs24,000 billion loans taken in the 71 years.

Ayaz Sadiq said the PTI chairman was demanding removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) because he is a fair person and wants to act according to law. He observed that the PTI chairman wanted removal of the same CEC whose name was proposed by himself.

Sometimes the PTI chairman says neutrals do not hear him and sometimes he says the Election Commission and judiciary do not work,” he said. He recalled that the PTI chairman for the sake of sticking to chair of the prime minister, did not care for sanctity of Parliament and the Constitution and counted every minute to prolong his time as prime minister.

He also made it clear on the PTI top leader that he could not fulfill his demand of early elections on gunpoint. Talking about return of the two bills by President Alvi, he said it is condemnable saying that he (Arif Alvi) is President of Pakistan and not the PTI president.

The president, who has failed to fulfill his obligations and duties, should stop taking dictations from his party. “He is not setting good examples by violating the Constitution and Assembly’s rules,” he said.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also called upon the chair to write to the government as to what action could be taken against Imran Khan’s statement against the country and Pakistan Army. Meanwhile, the parliamentarians continued debate on the federal budget and asked government to take more measures to provide relief to the masses.

They also proposed that instead of imposing ban on import of luxury items, it should levy taxes on import of such goods. Aliya Kamran of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal asked the government to tax the luxury items. She, however, expressed concerns over increasing burden of loan on the country and held the last regime responsible for the same.

Hussain Elahi of PMLQ came hard on the government for inflation and price hike in the country. “As to what is fault of the poor masses that they are experiencing rising inflation and increasing prices of petroleum products and high electricity and gas tariffs,” the opposition member said.

He said leaders in the incumbent government used to critically criticise increase in prices of essential commodities, electricity and gas tariffs when they were in the opposition but now they have forgotten everything.

PMLN member Tahira Bokhari said due to rigidness of Imran Khan over 6 million people lost their jobs and national debt reached its highest as compared to the debt taken during the last 70 years.

In order to reduce the reliance on the fossil fuel, MNA Tahira Bukhari credited the government for withdrawing the duties on the import of solar panels, also adding that it would help reduce energy loadshedding from the country.

Nawab Sher Waseer of PTI highlighted the issue of fertilizer shortage especially when the farming community is preparing their fields for the rice crop, and asked the government to ensure provision of urea to farmers.