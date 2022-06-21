Zardari, Bilawal pay rich tribute to BB on her 69th birthday

ISLAMABAD: Former president and President Pakistan people’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed on Monday to steadfastly moving forward for a stable democracy in accordance with the ideas and thoughts of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and will defeat the attitudes of ignorance, extremism and intolerance.

Asif Ali Zardari on the eve of the 69th birthday of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto being observed on June 21 (today) expressed his determination of PPP fulfilling her dream and said we need to follow the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and move forward with poor-friendly economy and her foreign policy.

Zardari said the supremacy of the Parliament would enhance the prestige of Pakistan in the world. Today, the world leadership is acknowledging the leadership ability and political insight of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto which is the political and moral victory of not only jiyalas but also the democrats,” he said.

He said that the purpose of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s life was to provide social and economic justice to the people by rescuing them from poverty, unemployment and economic misery. He said under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will build the Pakistan of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In the meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the eve of 69th birthday of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has pledged that by adhering to the philosophy of Benazir Bhutto, he would continue struggle to eradicate poverty, hunger and unemployment from the country as well as ensure socio-economic justice by strengthening parliament and democracy.

He paid glowing tributes to the first elected prime minister of the Islamic world, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, on her 69th birth anniversary, being observed on June 21. Bilawal said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is the name of a way of thinking and a path that guarantees liberation of the people from deprivation and promises an egalitarian and progressive society to future generations.

"It is the victory of the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that the democratic forces in the country today are united and determined to take the country out of the difficulties it is facing," he pointed out.

Bilawal said that due to her insurmountable services, struggle and selfless love for the people of the nation, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will live forever in history. "The principles of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will always be a beacon for us," he added.