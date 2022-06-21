England will reach Pakistan on Sept 15

ISLAMABAD: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that their national cricket team will be arriving in Pakistan on September 15 to play seven T20 Internationals.
The visitors will stay in Pakistan for seventeen days, before departing for Australia to play three T20 Internationals (October 9-14) and then competing in the T20 World Cup also to be held in Australia. England will depart for Australia on October 2.
England team’s tour to Pakistan is taking place after 17 years. It is no secret that the ECB initially wanted to play all seven matches at the Pindi Stadium due to security measures in and around the stadium.
The PCB, it seems, has convinced the PCB to play T20I matches on grounds that have more capacity. The PCB’s priority is to organise these matches in Lahore, Karachi, or Multan because these cities' grounds could accommodate a higher number of spectators. Though the dates and venues of the seven matches have yet to be finalized, it is believed that these matches will now be staged at bigger venues.
England are to tour Pakistan twice during the coming season first to play the seven-match T20 series and then to take on Pakistan in the three-match Test series. The PCB is more interested in holding Test matches at least two at the Pindi Stadium.
KARACHI: M Ayaan won silver medal in the under-11 category at Metro West Boston Summer Junior in the United States the...
LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja has announced rewards of Rs1 million each for the blind and deaf...
MADRID: Antonio Rudiger said on Monday Carlo Ancelotti was instrumental in his decision to join Real Madrid from...
KARACHI: Navy added one more medal to their tally to emerge as the winners on the last day of the 29th National...
MILAN: Matteo Berrettini is quietly confident he can win Wimbledon after retaining his Queen’s Club title over the...
WASHINGTON: Jennifer Kupcho survived a roller coaster of a round to win the Meijer LPGA Classic with a birdie at the...
Comments