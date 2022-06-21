England will reach Pakistan on Sept 15

ISLAMABAD: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that their national cricket team will be arriving in Pakistan on September 15 to play seven T20 Internationals.

The visitors will stay in Pakistan for seventeen days, before departing for Australia to play three T20 Internationals (October 9-14) and then competing in the T20 World Cup also to be held in Australia. England will depart for Australia on October 2.

England team’s tour to Pakistan is taking place after 17 years. It is no secret that the ECB initially wanted to play all seven matches at the Pindi Stadium due to security measures in and around the stadium.

The PCB, it seems, has convinced the PCB to play T20I matches on grounds that have more capacity. The PCB’s priority is to organise these matches in Lahore, Karachi, or Multan because these cities' grounds could accommodate a higher number of spectators. Though the dates and venues of the seven matches have yet to be finalized, it is believed that these matches will now be staged at bigger venues.

England are to tour Pakistan twice during the coming season first to play the seven-match T20 series and then to take on Pakistan in the three-match Test series. The PCB is more interested in holding Test matches at least two at the Pindi Stadium.