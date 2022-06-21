The monster of inflation

Rising food prices are creating multiple problems for a majority of people. Salaried individuals are unable to afford essential items, and small business owners are on the brink of shutting down their businesses. Rickshaw drivers have permanently parked their vehicles because of an increase in petrol prices as their earnings were insufficient to meet food expenses.
It is unfortunate to say that only the rich are enjoying a comfortable life. Even our leaders are not interested in paying attention to the plight of the people.
Sameer Umrani
Karachi
