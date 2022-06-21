Governor promises to resolve CNG industry issues

LAHORE:Punjab Governor M Baligh ur Rehman has assured All-Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) that he will soon raise the issues of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) industry before the federal government and will try his level best to get them resolved.

A delegation of APCNGA comprising representatives from all districts of Punjab province led by Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha called on Punjab Governor on Monday and briefed him about the problems being faced by the CNG industry. The delegation also presented their recommendations to solve the problems of the CNG industry.

Briefing the Governor about the issues being faced by the CNG sector, Ghiyas Abdullah said that the incumbent government is seriously faced with the issue of balance of payment and this issue can be resolved within no time with the promotion/use of CNG as an alternate fuel for the motor vehicles. Similarly, foreign remittance can be saved by approximately $2.1 billion dollar per annum on account of fuel import bill while 50pc cut in public transport fares is also possible. The circular debt can also be reduced by Rs1,500 billion besides minimising the environment pollution by ensuring gigantic reduction in the carbon emissions with the use of eco-friendly CNG as a fuel for motor vehicles.

Furthermore, revival/expansion of the CNG sector can generate thousands of new job opportunities while the use of CNG as an alternative fuel for motor vehicles is equivalent to having an environmental benefit of 152.63 million trees per annum. Ghiyas also requested the Governor to immediately get restored the gas supply to CNG stations of Punjab province to save the public from the impact of rising oil prices in international oil market. Paracha said that the CNG is still cheaper than petrol and the CNG industry can provide cheaper eco-friendly fuel to the motor vehicles in comparison to petrol and diesel.

APCNGA delegation was comprised of Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, Raja Shuja Anwar, Mian Shahid Iqbal, Sajjad Haider, Irfan Ghouri, Amir Awan, Umair, Waqas Khan and Mehmood Hussain.

Minister orders steps to curb dengue: Provincial Minister Kh Salman Rafique chaired an emergency meeting in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) to review the dengue situation in the province on Monday.

Additional Secretary Dr Asim Altaf and PITB officials presented a detailed report on dengue prevention activities. Salman Rafique said, "Performance of all departments for prevention of dengue is being reviewed and strict action will be taken on bogus reporting regarding dengue prevention activities”. He said all resources should be used for dengue prevention in Punjab and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.