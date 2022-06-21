CM announces interest-free loans to small farmers

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has announced providing easy and interest-free loans to the small farmers. The decision was taken in a meeting held here on Monday. In the meeting, chaired by the chief minister, major decisions were taken to facilitate the farmers and provide essential commodities to the people at fixed rates.

Hamza Shehbaz called for a comprehensive plan to provide easy and interest-free loans to small farmers. He said Bank of Punjab should also be consulted in this regard.

The meeting also decided to reconstitute market committees across Punjab to curb exploitation of farmers while it was also decided that immediate reshuffle should be made in the auction supervisory staff and the best human resources should be inducted in the market committees.

The chief minister asked Secretary Agriculture that what was the performance of Agriculture Research Institute and demanded performance reports of all agricultural research institutes. Hamza Shehbaz said that increasing agricultural production without research was just a dream. He directed the officials concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the work done by the agricultural research institutes in the last few years. The chief minister said that the services of experts from the private sector should also be sought in these institutions.

Hamza Shehbaz also asked the authorities about crop insurance plan and said that it should be prepared as soon as possible. Timely steps should be taken for import to overcome the shortage of tomatoes, onions and other essential commodities in the coming days, he directed.

He demanded report on cleaning arrangements and other facilities in Punjab’s fruit and vegetable markets, including Lahore. He directed the Secretary Agriculture to send videos and photos with the date to the Chief Minister's Office. He said that the government would improve the facilities for those doing business in the fruits and vegetable markets.

In another meeting, the chief minister reviewed the production and demand of vegetables and fruits. The meeting also considered reducing the role of middlemen. Provincial Minister Sardar Owais Leghari, MPA Bilal Yasin, Political Assistants, Secretaries of relevant departments, Commissioner Lahore Division and senior officials attended the meeting.

Sharqpuri: Hamza Shehbaz had a meeting with PMLN Member Punjab Assembly Jalil Ahmed Sharqpuri here on Monday. During the meeting, Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. He said that PMLN was his party and he was standing with the PMLN.

condoled death of Saudi Prince: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz expressed grief over the sad demise of Prince Turki bin Faisal of Saudi Arabia.

He extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia. He said he shared the grief of the royal family. May Allah bless the soul of late Prince Turki bin Faisal and grant patience to the bereaved family, he prayed.

seeks report of girl's murder: Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice of murder of an eight-year-old girl in Rahim Yar Khan and sought a report from IGP here on Monday.

He said strict action should be taken against the accused under the law. “In any case, justice should be provided to the affected family,” Hamza Shehbaz said, adding no effort should be spared in the welfare of the affected family. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of the delivery of justice.