Buzdar booked for illegal transfer of land in DG Khan

LAHORE: A case has been registered against PTI leader and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar by the province’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for transferring 900 kanals of land illegally in Dera Ghazi Khan, Geo News reported late Sunday.

ACE officials said that the case has been registered against the former Punjab chief minister on a report submitted by the deputy commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan. They added that Buzdar’s brothers have also been included in the case.

The officials said that the provisions of transferring government land through forgery have been included in the case. The allegation includes forging a fake letter to transfer 900 kanals of government land. Officials say that the case has been registered in ACE’s Dera Ghazi Khan police station.

Last month, PMLN leader Attaullah Tarar said that the government had decided to move the Anti-Corruption Establishment against former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar. In a press conference, the PMLN leader said that the ex-chief minister deprived the poor masses of their rights and "ruthlessly plundered the resources of the country".

The deputy secretary-general of the PMLN claimed former prime minister Imran Khan played the role of a facilitator in Buzdar's "corruption", while the ex-chief minister's front men also remained involved in "plundering the country's resources". "Usman Buzdar will have to answer for his corruption," Tarrar had said.