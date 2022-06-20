China’s is ‘whole-process people’s democracy

Every country has its own specific characteristics, conditions, culture and requirements and, as regards China, its system of government is a “Whole-Process People’s Democracy” or “Whole-Process Democratic Representation” as all the segments and sectors of Chinese society and economy are represented in the policy-making and governmental plus party functioning from the grass-roots level to the top; While the main ruling party remains the Communist Party of China (CPC), the whole edifice of party system is a kind of One Plus Eight system, One standing for the CPC and Eight meaning the additional, mass-representation subsidiary bodies, reflecting the aspirations of the masses whereas the three main pillars of Chinese system of governance, in the backdrop of its own characteristics i.e Chinese characteristics, are (a) strong leadership (b) reforms or good governance & (c) opening up; Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s offer of a grand dialogue for the resolution of crises, was indeed a very good step for ensuring harmony and the concomitant stability.

These views were expressed by the Chinese Consul General, Lahore, Zhao Shiren, during an exclusive interview with The News.

Speaking in good English and answering a question as to what was the secret of China’s tremendous, unprecedented success in a world rife with conflicts and hegemonic battles, the worthy C.G replied, “China has, throughout, pursued a policy of non-intervention, shared future and mutual benefit and, above all, maintained socio-political harmony among different segments of the Chinese society on the basis of which this marvellous success has been achieved. Moreover, main focus is on national interests that should always come first before the personal interests.

In China, in particular, country’s interest and greater harmony are held supreme. We have also learnt lessons from others and turned them into our own strengths”. Whether it is a misperception or a false propaganda that voices are not allowed to be raised in China at free will, the C.G said the office-bearers, members of the party and many others, were free to give their suggestions and raise their voice, when needed, on any important issue concerning the Chinese people.

“In fact, China is a practical example of transparent decision-making by the government at all levels as the opinions and suggestions of all sectors of the society are heard that relate to major decisions, research and development.

Simultaneously, public announcement of draft decisions is made for the finalization of decisions and for post-assessment.

The main objective is that the people’s wishes and voices can be translated into major decisions by the Party and the government”.

The Chinese Consulate General, Lahore, shared some pieces of information, at this stage according to which, CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping, chaired a number of seminars with representatives and experts in various fields, to hear their opinions and suggestions during the drafting stage of the 14th Five-Year Plan.

Besides that, more than 1,000 suggestions were collated from a pool of some one million online messages. The drafting group analysed them item by item, took them all into consideration, and accepted all the pertinent suggestions”.

A Harvard University research report, dated July 2020, was also shared which is titled “Understanding CCP Resilience: Surveying Chinese Public Opinion Through Time:. The report says: “The Chinese government enjoys the highest rate of satisfaction in the past two decades and the Chinese people’s overall satisfaction towards the Central Government exceeds 93%”.

The News asked the C.G to give a brief insight into the Chinese judicial system, about its structure and functioning. The C.G stated that the judicial system of China was altogether suited to the Chinese conditions and requirements. In the past, some aspects of the former Soviet Union (Russian) judicial system were emulated but subsequently, China evolved its own judicial system suited to its own conditions and characteristics.

Replying to a query about Pakistan, Zhao Shiren, said that in line with its policy of shared future and President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, China always wanted to see Pakistan grow stronger, more stable and more prosperous. He also appreciated Pakistan’s renewed interest in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In the area of agriculture which forms the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, the C.G told The News that China was already cooperating with Pakistan in this area especially in the production of hybrid rice seeds as the globally acclaimed “Father of Hybrid Rice”, Academician Yuan Longping, and the companies under his supervision, have made landmark achievements, working on a total of 140 varieties of agricultural products including 106 rice varieties and 33 corn varieties.