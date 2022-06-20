Official vows to turn Chitral into green belt

CHITRAL: A senior official on Sunday called upon the people to supplement their efforts to turn Chitral into a green belt and avert the effects of climate change in the region.Speaking at function held at the residence of Shahzada Maj (r) Shamsuddin in Gumbas Qillah in Broze, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Soil and Water Conservation Muhammad Yasin Khan Wazir said that they would able to achieve the desired targets if people cooperated with the department.

He said that Chitral was a fertile land and Nature has given delicious tastes to the fruit and vegetables produced in this part of the country.

He praised Director Soil and Water Conservation, Chitral Aminul Haq and Engr Mujeeb for their untiring efforts for the soil and water conservation for which the budget was enhanced manifold.

The official added that their department was working on a multi-pronged strategy to turn the area into a green belt through applying the best practices and producing tasty fruit and other crops.