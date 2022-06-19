‘Maritime trade plays vital role in economic well-being’

Islamabad : Meeting of 4th Advisory Board of National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) was held here. Admiral (r) Asif Sandila, former Chief of Naval Staff, chairman BoA, chaired the meeting. Members and special invitees/maritime experts attended the meeting, says a press release.

Vice Admiral (r) Abdul Aleem, DG NIMA, welcomed the participants and emphasised on creating synergy amongst all maritime stakeholders for furtherance of maritime sector. He emphasized that Pakistan should endeavour to achieve the goals set by UN under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UN Ocean Decade 2020-30. Else, the price of degradation of ocean health will be borne by our future generations. Commodore (r) Bilal Abdul Nasir, director NIMA, briefed the house about various activities and future undertakings of the Institute in the domain of maritime affairs.

Board members and participants gave pertinent input on the various agenda items and future targets of the institute. Detailed discussions on fishing sector of Pakistan, ports and harbours, shipping, ship breaking & ship recycling industry, maritime tourism and the problems being faced by the maritime communities.