PSB board to finalise CWG finances

ISLAMABAD: The postponed meeting of the Board of Governors of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will now be held on June 23 to decide on different matters confronting the national sports including the approval of finances for contingents for the 22nd Commonwealth Games, starting in Birmingham from July 28.

The government has decided in principle to support around 75 members of the 106-member Pakistan contingent departing for the Games next month. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be supporting the women's team while a few other members of the contingent have 'refused' to take PSB financial support and are making their own arrangements to participate in the game.

Though it is not clear yet how many government officials have already fastened their seat belts to have a free trip (all expenses paid), it is learned that there are a good number failing in that category. It is in the June 23 Board meeting that the list will be finalised.

The government is also working on making changes to the controversial PSB Constitution approved during Dr Fahmida Mirza's tenure as Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), regarding it as an “anti-worker, anti-athlete, and anti-sports” constitution.

“The new IPC Minister is from the Pakistan Peoples Party-the party that always supported the working class. Fighting for the labour and workers, for low-paid officials has been the forte of the party. We have taken up the matter with Minister IPC Ehsaanur Rehman and are hopeful that this controversial constitution would be repealed,” one of the 'longest-serving' PSB officials when contacted said.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Executive Committee has recently declared the new PSB constitution as an anti-Olympic Charter. “All Executive Board members were unanimous in declaring the PSB constitution as an anti-Olympic Charter. The constitution is totally against the norms of international sport. No federation can go against its international (parent) body. This reported constitution is even against every parent association,” POA observed in its meeting.

The POA has already written letters to the Ministry of IPC and PSB that the constitution approved during Dr Fahmida Mirza’s tenure would be given a fresh look.

The Board is expected to enhance the boarding and pocket allowance of the athletes. 'The News' has already highlighted national athletes' plight by mentioning that Rs 200 was the daily allowance of the camp trainees.

The matter of doping control, and measures taken in recent times in special connection with the recent doping scandals will also be discussed in the Board meeting.

Besides, the increase in pension and minimum salary will also be discussed.

The new PSB Board was constituted in February 2022 and includes a majority of the members having a close association with the previous government headed by Imran Khan. There have been concerns on the inclusion of some of the members who have a close association with the previous ruling party. “Usually, the new government reconstitutes the Board having its own members-which is the normal practice,” the official said.

The PSB Board is headed by Minister IPC with the following as its members:

Secretary of the Administrative Division (Vice President).

Members: President Pakistan Olympics Association (POA), Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Chairman Higher Education Commission, Managing Director NESPAK or his nominee not below BPS-20 officer or equivalent, President/ Secretary General of Athletics Federation of Pakistan, President/ Secretary General of Pakistan Tennis Federation, President/ Secretary General Services Sports Control Board, Barrister Muhammad Ahmed Pansota, Barrister Abid Shahid Zuberi.