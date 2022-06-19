World Athletics Officials course underway in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The World Athletics Technical Officials Education and Certification System (TOECS) Level – I athletics course commenced under the auspices of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) at Pakistan Sports Complex (PSC), Islamabad Saturday. The selected officials from all affiliated units of AFP are attending the course. The course will run from 18th to 22nd June 2022.

Suppiah Chinatamy, appointed by World Athletics (WA) from Malaysia, is the instructor of the course and will deliver lectures on different topics of technical officiating of athletics.

Salman Iqbal Butt, Director of Development Asian Athletics Association (AAA) was the chief guest of the ceremony. Syed Habib Shah is the chief coordinator of the course whereas Mumtaz Ul Haq is coordinating and making arrangements for the smooth functioning of the course.