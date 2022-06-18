Two killed in Kohistan road mishap

MANSEHRA: A man and his wife were killed and eight other people sustained injuries when a passenger van plunged into a ravine in Kamila area of Upper Kohistan on Friday.

The van, which was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit, was hit by a truck on Karakoram Highway and the vehicle plunged into the ravine. The locals retrieved the injured from the ravine and shifted them to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Akhtar and his wife dead and others were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, the locals staged a protest against the Rescue 1122, saying that its officials didn’t rush to the spot to take part in the rescue activities.