Quaid-e-Azam House Museum holds lecture on founder of nation

The Quaid-e-Azam House Museum — Institute of Nation Building (QAHM-INB) on Friday organised a lecture on the life of the founder of the nation. Students of the Jinnah Foundation School, members of the INB management board and others attended the event.

The QAHM-INB Secretary, General Commodore (retd) Sadeed A Malik said on the occasion that lectures at the institute should be delivered in Urdu so that students of all the schools could understand their content. This will also be a tribute to our national language to engage the students in nation-building ideas, he added.

He announced that such events would be regularly organised after an interval of 15 days and different speakers would be invited to speak on the Quaid-e-Azam’s life, Pakistan, democracy, education, Pakistan's foreign relations, economy, and nation-building.

“Scholars and professionals from across the country can register themselves for allotment of a suitable date for their talk on any subject beneficial to Pakistan,” said Liaquat Merchant, grandnephew of the Quaid-e-Azam. He added that schools in Karachi were extending their full support and co-operation to make the programme a success.

Highlighting Jinnah’s life, Merchant said that very few people living today had seen the Quaid-e-Azam in real life. “I’m one of those luckiest people who met the founder of Pakistan. In 1947, I met Jinnah at my grandmother’s house.”

He said the father of the nation worked for democracy, liberty and equality and Islam also was a proponent of these principles. Jinnah’s struggle for independence was unparalleled and unmatched, he added.

Merchant remarked that the Quaid-e-Azam knew that if the British left India undivided, it would be impossible for the Muslims to secure a separate homeland. QAHM-INB’s Ikram Sehgal said that Merchant’s decision of coming to Pakistan was a good decision. He came here on Fatima Jinnnah’s request and now he was playing a great role in inculcating the true spirit of patriotism in the youth as per Jinnah’s vision and teaching, the speaker added.