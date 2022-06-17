PCB suspends regional coach over gang rape charges

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday suspended a regional coach and former first class cricketer and initiated an inquiry against him on alleged gang-rape of a girl.
The Gaggu Mandi police have already lodged an FIR on the complaint of the girl. However, the PCB coach is on bail right now and the main culprit is in police custody.
According to the documentary evidence available and video message of the victim, the girl was a fast bowler of the college cricket team. The coach hinted at making the girl a part of the college cricket team five years ago. He also promised to give her a job and started calling her to his home on weekends. The girl alleged that the coach intoxicated her three years back and raped her. Afterwards, his other friends also raped her.
According to the girl’s written statement, the coach and his accomplices made her videos and afterwards continued to blackmail her and also uploaded the videos on social media.
Meanwhile, the coach prepared a fake nikahnama and began to introduce her as his wife. She alleged that she was abducted on May 29 and was tortured and gang raped. She said that they snatched four tola gold, Rs60,000 and mobile phone from her. She alleged that the coach and his accomplices had also subjected many other women to sexual harassment. PCB Director Nadeem Khan received the complaint and ordered an inquiry against the coach.
