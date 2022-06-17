POL price hike: Drivers set their rickshaws on fire in protest

NAWABSHAH: Some rickshaw drivers of Nawabshah on Thursday staged a protest against the recent hike in fuel prices and set their vehicles on fire, local media reported.

The drivers set two auto-rickshaws on fire outside the Nawabshah Press Club to register their protest against rising inflation and fuel prices. During the protest, Nawabshah Rickshaw Union members chanted slogans against the incumbent government and criticised the 'poor economic policies' of the coalition federal government.

“Today, we are blazing our vehicles but if things go on like this, we would be committing suicide with our children,” the protesters maintained. It is pertinent to mention here that the government on Wednesday jacked up the petrol price by Rs24 per litre in the wake of rising international prices. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, citing the government was not in a position to bear more subsidies anymore.

Traders on the Station Road in Hyderabad also protested against the increase in prices of petroleum products. Protesters set fire to a motorcycle and chanted anti-government slogans. Protesters say inflation has forced them to go on a hunger strike.

In Mirpurkhas, the Goods Transport Association staged a protest in front of the Press Club. Protesters blocked the road with trucks. Citizens also took to the streets in Sujawal to protest against the rise in prices of petroleum products. Protesters staged a sit-in on the Chaudhry Jamali Sujawal Road and chanted anti-government slogans.