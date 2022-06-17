CNG price up by Rs5 in KP

LAHORE: The filling stations of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on account of rising back up energy cost, on Thursday raised the price of CNG by Rs5 per kg to Rs175. According to the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghayas Paracha, the owners of filling stations have to increasingly use diesel as a back up energy amid extended blackouts. He said due to this, the price of CNG has been increased.