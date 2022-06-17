 
‘Cut’ in fibre optic cable: Internet in northern Pakistan affected

By News Desk
June 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Internet services in the northern region of the country have been affected due to a “cut” in the fibre optic cable, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Thursday. According to Geo News, the PTA said that due to a fault, the cellular company's internet service in the northern region has been partially affected.

