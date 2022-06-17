‘Cut’ in fibre optic cable: Internet in northern Pakistan affected

ISLAMABAD: Internet services in the northern region of the country have been affected due to a “cut” in the fibre optic cable, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Thursday. According to Geo News, the PTA said that due to a fault, the cellular company's internet service in the northern region has been partially affected.
Islamabad: Federal Minister for Communications and postal services Asad Mahmood has said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy...
Islamabad: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the world is at crossroads in terms of geopolitical...
Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has taken notice of the water crisis here in areas at...
Islamabad: A police constable was kidnapped when he left Police Line Headquarters after duty on Wednesday, the...
Islamabad: The hefty hike in prices of petroleum products for the third time in just under twenty days has started to...
MUZAFFARABAD/LONDON: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, while highlighting the fast...
Comments