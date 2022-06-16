Azerbaijan’s Salvation Day marked

Islamabad : Azerbaijan’s National Salvation Day was marked on June 15.

The day commemorates the June 1993 election of Heydar Aliyev as the chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the middle of 1993, a political and socio-economic crisis forced the then Azerbaijani government to formally invite Heydar Aliyev to take power to prevent a civil war in the country – the task that he completed successfully.

He was elected the president in the next few months following the nationwide vote.

Under the dynamic leadership of Heydar Aliyev, the country achieved rapid development and stability in all areas during the 1993-2003 period. His farsighted policy placed Azerbaijan among the fastest developing countries in the world and introduced a small energy-rich country in the cradle of the Caspian Sea to the world in a short period of time.

Azerbaijan's success is the fruitful result of the national leader's future-oriented vision and a well-thought-out state policy.

The policy pursued by Heydar Aliyev is being successfully continued today by President Ilham Aliyev ending up with the liberation of territories of Azerbaijan from the occupation of Armenia and bringing peace, security and development to the region, as well.