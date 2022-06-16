Karachi JI chief to contest LG polls from North Nazimabad

Once a major stakeholder in Karachi’s politics, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is confident that the ongoing Karachi Rights Movement would help it regain its lost strength in the upcoming local government polls and make the party’s candidate the mayor of the metropolis.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday submitted his nomination papers for the post of Chairman AlFalah Union Council No 8 in North Nazimabad. A large number of the party leaders and supporters gathered outside the DC Central office to show support for Rehman.

Although the JI has not announced its mayoral candidate yet, the party sources said that the JI would contest the local government polls across the city by showing Rehman as the party’s mayoral candidate. While talking to the media, Rehman said that the JI would fully participate in the upcoming local government elections. “To run an effective campaign for the local government polls, the JI will organise a big workers’ convention on New MA Jinnah Road on Friday.”

He claimed that the residents of the city welcomed and supported the Karachi Rights Movement because it had recognised the rights of 30 million residents of the city. The JI leader expressed his hope that the JI’s candidate would get elected as the mayor of the city.

North Nazimabad

Rehman has chosen the constituency of UC AlFalah, North Nazimabad. According to the new delimitation, AlFalah UC comprised blocks A, B, and F. Zulfiqar Ahmed, the party’s local leader, also submitted his nomination papers for the post of vice chairman along with Rehman. The JI recently ran a campaign for the restoration of North Nazimabad and organised rallies under the theme, ‘Let’s Save our Nazimabad.’