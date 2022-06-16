Rs11.950bn for clean drinking water, sanitation

LAHORE:Punjab government on Wednesday has allocated Rs11.950 billion in the budget 2022 to ensure provision of adequate clean drinking water and sanitation facilities to the entire rural and urban communities of Punjab.

The government also allocated Rs3.798 billion for water supply and drainage schemes in South Punjab, which included Rs3.588 billion for 171 ongoing schemes and Rs210 million for three new schemes.

Other than the South Punjab, out of Rs11.950 billion, Rs10.820 billion is allocated to 622 on-going schemes and Rs1.129 billion is allocated for 20 new schemes.

As per the budget documents, 622 ongoing schemes included 325 schemes under District Development Package, 149 schemes under Rural Sewerage Drainage Programme, 55 schemes under Urban Sewerage Drainage Programme, 31 schemes under Local Development Programme, 26 schemes under Rural Water Supply Programme, 22 under Urban Water Supply Programme and 14 under Punjab Programme.

The 20 new schemes included 14 schemes under Rural Sewerage Drainage Programme, two each in Punjab Programme and Rural Water Supply Programme and one each under Urban Sewerage Drainage Programme and Urban Water Supply Programme.

In South Punjab, 171 ongoing schemes included 97 under District Development Package, 20 under Rural Sewerage Drainage Programme, 17 under Urban Sewerage Drainage Programme, 12 under Punjab Programme, 10 under Local Development Programme, 09 under Rural Water Supply Programme and 06 under Urban Water Supply Schemes.